Developer Proposes Apartments to Replace Worcester Meat Market

A 105-unit apartment complex would replace a former meat market that closed in 2021 under a development proposal in Worcester’s Canal District.

South Boston-based AKROS Development is proposing to demolish the former Fairway Beef retail building at 44 Grafton St. and construct a 9-story apartment complex including a roof deck, balconies and rooftop solar panels.

The 16,456-square-foot property includes a 6,800-square-foot former retail building. The project is proposing 72 off-street parking spaces, a majority of which would utilize a semi-automated stacker system located inside the building.

To minimize the use of vehicles by residents, AKROS is considering dedicating a parking space for a ride-share service and charging a separate parking fee for residents, according to an application submitted to the Worcester Zoning Board of Appeals.

The property is currently owned by Worcester-based Jaffee Realty, according to assessors’ data.

AKROS Development was founded in November 2021 by Zachary Kiritsy, according to a filing with the Massachusetts Secretary of the Commonwealth’s corporations division. The Canal District project is the firm’s first, according to AKROS’ web site.