Developer Submits 491-Unit Apartment Plan in Worcester

A Holden housing developer submitted initial plans for 491 apartments on a Worcester property that it acquired in 2023.

Brandt Lane Development is proposing five apartment buildings on the site, located behind a busy commercial strip on Route 122.

In March 2023, Brandt Lane Development paid $4.3 million for the 17-acre parcel at 4 Brandt Lane, which is assessed at $192,000 and contains a two-family home. The property is located off Route 122 which contains a mix of commercial and residential and commercial uses including a nearby Stop & Shop Supermarket-anchored plaza.

Brandt Lane Development also owns an adjacent 27,855-square-foot parcel with frontage on Route 122, according to property records.

The development plans include a group of 4-story apartment buildings and requires approval of work in wetland areas under the jurisdiction of the Worcester Conservation Commission.

The development firm is led by Jack Maroney of Holden, according to application materials submitted by Goddard Consulting of Northborough.

In the past, the parcel has been used as a landfill, auto junkyard, paving and construction equipment storage, according to application materials submitted by consultants Beta of Johnston, Rhode Island.

Soil testing in 2020 and 2021 revealed the existence of environmental contaminants, according to the report, and up to 75,000 cubic yards of soil may be removed before construction.