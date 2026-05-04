Developers Team Up on 120K SF Mattapan Project

A pair of developers active in affordable housing are teaming up on a new project that could add 105 income-restricted units in Mattapan Square.



The Planning Office for Urban Affairs and JGE Development propose the 120,000 square-foot project at 1590 Blue Hill Ave., the current site of a repair garage.

The project conforms with the goals of the Boston Planning Department’s PLAN: Mattapan, and would include a 6-story building with 37 one-bedroom, 57 two-bedroom and 11 three-bedroom units, according to a notification letter from attorney Matthew Kiefer of Goulston & Storrs. It proposes 31 parking spaces and would include a 1,000 square-foot ground-floor storefront.

Developers are partnering with the McKeen family, longtime owners of the nearly 1-acre property.

The project requires a large project review by the Boston Planning Department.

POUA, the affordable housing developer created by the Archdiocese of Boston, has 11 active projects in Massachusetts totaling nearly 1,100 units.

POUA also is partnering with architect and developer Jonathan Garland of JGE Enterprises on Drexel Village, a 300,000 square-foot project at 175 Ruggles St. in Roxbury, which was approved by the Boston Planning & Development Agency in 2025.

JGE Architecture + Design recently completed Brookley Flats, a 45-unit home ownership projects at 10 Stonley Road in Jamaica Plain, in partnership with the Jamaica Plain Neighborhood Development Corp. and Causeway Development.