Dorchester Development Incorporates 250-Year-Old House

A house from Boston’s colonial past could get new life as part of a larger redevelopment proposed for the heart of Fields Corner.

Waltham-based developer The Beantown Companies filed an application to renovate several commercial buildings at 1444-1446 Dorchester Ave. and build a 5-story addition on what’s now a parking lot to net a total of 47 new homes, nine of them affordable housing.

The site is currently home to a 4-story brick warehouse – converted from a theater, McDermott, Quilty Miller & Hanley LLP partner Joseph P. Hanley wrote in an application to the Boston Planning Department – with ground-floor retail.

But that warehouse has an unusual extension: the historic Clap-Field House, built in 1772 according to research by Boston’s City Archaeologist Joseph Bagly.

At some point in its past, that house was clad in brick and connected to the warehouse as just another storage area.

Under Beantown’s proposal, it would become housing again, accommodating two units, surrounded by a tree-filled courtyard and seating area for tenants.

Beantown is proposing to keep the site’s ground-floor retail, which includes a bank branch and a post office, and second-floor commercial space. The warehouse’s upper two floors would be renovated into 16 homes.

The balance of the 47 proposed units would be accommodated in the addition, whose basement would include 21 car parking spots and a large bicycle storage room and which would contain the project’s sole elevator.

Other than the parking and courtyard, the only other amenities called out in plans submitted to the city are a rooftop deck with a two-grill patio connecting to an indoor kitchen and a “flex space” room.

The application filed by Hanley anticipates Beantown will need zoning relief for first-floor residential use, floor area ratio, building height, the low number of parking spaces per unit and a lack of off-street loading.