Downtown Boston Landmark Trades for $15.75M

A Financial District office building that sits in the shadow of the Winthrop Center skyscraper was sold to a local investor for $15.75 million.

Boston-based Kendall Capital acquired the 120,000 square-foot 133 Federal St. with $10.5 million in acquisition financing from Hingham Institution for Savings.

The seller was Natick-based B.E. Realty LP, which had owned the 12-story building since acquiring it in 1994 for $6 million.

This week’s purchase price equates to $131 per square foot. Corporate filings identify the manager of Kendall Capital as Mai Luo of Boston.

The building was completed in 1959 and is assessed at $29.7 million.

The property was part of businessman Steve Belkin’s proposal to redevelop the neighboring Winthrop Square garage in 2015, which would have enabled construction of a larger project on the two properties. The Boston Planning & Development Agency selected Millennium Partners’ proposal after it submitted a higher bid.

Belkin’s Trans National Group formerly was headquartered in the 133 Federal St. property.

The Boston Landmarks Commission certified the Brutalist-style building as a landmark in 2024, citing its design by the renowned architect Paul Rudolph and a forerunner to Boston’s mid-century economic revival as just the second new building built in the downtown since the 1920s.