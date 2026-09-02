Eagle Bank Expands into New Hampshire

Eagle Bank is expanding into New Hampshire as it plans to open its first branch at 40 Bridge St. in downtown Portsmouth.

The New Hampshire branch will be Everett-based Eagle Bank’s seventh location. The bank currently has five branches in Massachusetts and one in Maine.

“Expanding into New Hampshire is about more than adding another location,” Eagle Bank President and CEO Marc Whittaker said in a statement. “We see Portsmouth as a community where Eagle Bank can establish meaningful, long-term relationships with individuals, families and businesses. We look forward to becoming an active member of the community and introducing more people to the personalized, responsive banking experience that has defined Eagle Bank for generations.”

The bank is one of several Massachusetts lenders expanding into the New Hampshire market, either via establishing new branches or by buying smaller in-state lenders. The banks say they’re chasing both Massachusetts customers who’ve moved north and the state’s more vibrant small business sector.

“Portsmouth is a natural next step for Eagle Bank and an important part of our long-term growth strategy,” Whittaker said. “Its location strengthens the connection between the communities we serve in Massachusetts and southern Maine, while giving us the opportunity to build new relationships in a dynamic market that aligns well with our relationship-focused approach to banking.”

Eagle Bank has $687.52 million in assets and $605.92 million in deposits. Its new Portsmouth branch is slated to open its doors in early 2027 according to the bank.