Eastern Bank Names New Chief People Officer

Eastern Bank today has named Jennifer Wambold its new chief people officer.

Wambold was previously the bank’s senior vice president of total rewards and benefits. She joined Eastern Bank in 2025 to lead compensation, benefits and employee recognition strategies.

“Jen has played a key role in advancing our human capital strategy, and we’re thrilled to welcome her expertise to our Management Committee,” Eastern Bank President and COO Quincy Miller said in a statement. “Her leadership will strengthen our ability to attract top talent and deepens our commitment to an exceptional colleague experience.”

Before joining Eastern, Wambold was chief people officer at XR Extreme Reach, an advertising software firm. Before that, she worked at Plymouth Rock Assurance as director of human resources. Wambold also held human resources leadership roles directing workforce strategy and talent acquisition at public relations agencies within Omnicom Group.

“Helping organizations build cohesive, high-performing teams has been a hallmark of my more than 30 years in human resources,” Wambold said in a statement. “I am excited to continue working with the Eastern team to strengthen human capital programs that support workforce effectiveness and make Eastern an exciting place to build a career.”

After completing its merger with HarborOne Bank last year, Eastern has announced a series of senior vice president promotions. The bank currently has $30.6 billion in assets.