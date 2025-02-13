Energy Company Commits to 100K SF Newton Lease

A Newton office park that was earlier slated for a life science conversion landed a large office tenant that’s expected to bring 600 employees to the campus.

Fuel supplier Global Partners will occupy 100,419 square feet at 275 Grove St., owners Greatland Realty Partners and Barings announced.

Global Partners currently occupies 72,000 square feet at its 800 South St., Waltham headquarters, spokesperson Reid Lamberty said.

Lab developer Alexandria Real Estate Equities dropped plans for a lab conversion in 2023 and sold the property next to the MBTA’s Riverside Green Line station for $117.5 million to the new ownership team.

Global Partners plans to build out a “world-class workspace” for its local workforce on three floors of building 3 on the West Newton campus, according to an announcement by Greatland Realty Partners. Currently headquartered at 800 South St. in Waltham, Global Partners is scheduled to relocate in late 2026.

CBRE represented Greatland Realty Partners and Barings in the lease negotiations. JLL’s Sam Crossan, Scott Carpenter and Rob Walles from JLL represented Global Partners LP. The lease runs for 12 years.

Divisions that will occupy the building include Global Partners’ data and analytics team, sustainability group, its real estate ventures group and culinary innovation department, Senior Vice President of Real Estate Max Slifka said in the announcement.

Editor’s note: This report has been updated with details of Global Partners’ current headquarters occupancy size.