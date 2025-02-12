Enterprise Bank Picks Newgen to Boost Commercial Lending Software

Enterprise Bank, which hopes to merge into Rockland Trust this year, has boosted its commercial lending capabilities ahead of the combination.

The bank said it selected Newgen Software to to streamline the bank’s commercial lending processes, enhance efficiency and improve customer service across its loan portfolio.

“We have observed a positive shift in our commercial lending operations since the implementation,” bank Executive Vice President Ryan C. Dunn, a regional commercial lending director, said in a statement. “Loan approvals are now processed seamlessly via straight-through processing, nearly eliminating the need for manual intervention. The ability to capture detailed data improved our reporting and ensured compliance. Additionally, the extensive, rule-based matrix has been instrumental in making prompt, fast, and accurate decisions while effectively managing our decision hierarchy. Newgen’s expertise and responsiveness have played a key role in enabling these enhancements, helping us improve our efficiency and services. We look forward to further expanding these capabilities as we continue to grow.”

Built on a low-code platform, Enterprise said Newgen’s software consolidates loan origination, reviews and renewals on a single interface. The software integrates with with Enterprise’s core banking and third-party systems, making it easier for bank staff collaborate on various tasks without having to switch between multiple systems.

“We are delighted to announce the successful deployment of our cutting-edge digital transformation platform for commercial lending at Enterprise Bank,” Newgen’s head of U.S. banking products Sandeep Hinduja said in a statement. “This collaboration marks a significant milestone in our journey to enhance operational efficiency and deliver exceptional customer experience. Together with an amazing partner like Enterprise Bank, we are paving the way for a more innovative and digitally empowered future in the banking industry.”