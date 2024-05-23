Equity Residential Buys Weymouth Apartments for $62.6M

A former Weymouth motel property redeveloped as an apartment complex was acquired by Chicago-based Equity Residential for $62.6 million.

The Helix at 655 Washington St. includes 160 apartments in a four-story, 172,027-square-foot building.

Milton-based developer Trinity Green acquired the property in 2021 for $6.25 million and received $47 million in financing from Needham Bank in 2022.

The 3.7-acre property was previously occupied by the Boston Motel.

The Helix currently lists one-bedroom units starting at $2,445 per month.

As of March 31, Equity Residential owned 26 properties in Greater Boston totaling 7,077 units and average rents of $3,557, according to its quarterly financial statement.