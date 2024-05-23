Trinity Financial Submits 900K SF Development Plan in Charlestown

A priority site identified by Boston officials to turn surplus property into mixed-income housing will include four apartment and condominium towers, a gymnasium and artist live-work units.

In November, the Boston Planning & Development Agency designated Trinity Financial to redevelop the 5.1-acre BPDA-owned property at 100-168 New Rutherford Ave. that has been used for Bunker Hill Community College parking.

Trinity Financial kicked off permitting for the estimated $495 million project this week with its submission of a project notification form. The Boston-based developer proposes four buildings ranging from eight to 13 stories and totaling 900,000 square feet, including 700 apartments and condominiums, nearly 14,000 square feet of commercial space, an early childhood education center and nearly 45,000 square feet of indoor gymnasium and fitness space. Designed by ICON Architecture and Klopfer Martin Design Group, the project includes 3.1 acres occupied by an outdoor plaza and playing fields.

The project sets aside 407 units, or 60 percent of the total, as income-restricted. The rental units would be reserved for households earning 30 to 80 percent of area median income, while condos would be available to households in the 80 to 100 AMI range. The affordable component will include artist live-work units, and a 1,900-square-foot art gallery is proposed opening onto the 10,000-square-foot courtyard.

Trinity Financial proposes 188 vehicle parking spaces on-site and another 45 spaces along Middle Road and Service Road.

In its submission last year, Trinity Financial offered $100 to acquire the property from the BPDA through a ground lease. The firm estimates that it will contribute $60.2 million in equity and require a $267 million construction loan, according to documents submitted to the BPDA.

Trinity Financial is seeking BPDA approval of a planned development area for the site. A public comment period runs through June 20.

Since winning the agency’s nod last year, developers have been providing workshops and job shadowing with Charlestown High School students interested in real estate industry careers, according to the submission.

In 2022, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu announced that the Charlestown property was identified as a priority site for large-scale affordable housing production following a city-wide audit of municipal properties suitable for disposition.

The second-largest development site identified in 2022, the Boston Water and Sewer Commission parking lots in Roxbury, could be developed as 323 apartments and 79 condominiums. In April, the BPDA designated a team of Related Beal and Dream Development for the 4.4-acre site.