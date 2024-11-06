Erland Construction Names New CEO

Burlington-based Erland Construction named an eight-year employee as its new CEO in a transition to a third generation of family leadership.

Sean McDonald takes over the leadership of the 47-year-old construction firm, succeeding his father Steve McDonald and grandfather Bob McDonald at the firm founded by the late Kenneth Froeberg.

Sean McDonald is currently treasurer on the company’s board of directors and joined Erland in 2017. During that time, he has served in various roles including overseeing the company’s transition to an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP), Erland announced.

The open-shop firm specializes in a range of commercial and residential projects, including Mark Development’s Washington Place apartment complex in Newtonville and The Davis Companies’ 215,000-square-foot 101 Smith lab project in Cambridge’s Quadrangle neighborhood.

McDonald will oversee Erland’s growth and operations and work closely with clients on projects, the company said.