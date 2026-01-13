Everett Co-operative Bank Opening New Branch in Medford

Everett Co-operative Bank has announced plans to open a new branch in Medford, according to an SEC filing.

The branch will be located at 501 High Street in Medford, Massachusetts, and the branch office is expected to open in the third quarter of 2026.

“We are excited to expand our existing franchise as we continue to grow and implement our business plan,” Everett Cooperative Bank President and CEO Richard J. O’Neil, Jr. said in a statement. “The opening of a branch in Medford reinforces our long-standing commitment to serving the communities where our customers live and work. Medford is a vibrant and growing community, and we are excited to expand our physical presence here to provide convenient, relationship-based banking and support local families, businesses, municipalities and nonprofits. While banking continues to evolve digitally, we believe strongly in the value of local branches staffed by experienced professionals who know their customers and are committed to helping them succeed.”

The Medford branch will be Everett’s fourth in Massachusetts. The bank has offices located in Everett, Lynnfield and Woburn. Everett’s Woburn branch was the latest branch opening prior to the new Medford branch, having opened in 2023.

Everett Co-operative Bank was originally chartered in 1890 and has approximately $1.6 billion in assets as of Dec. 31. The bank completed a stock-conversion in 2022 that raised $89.2 million in its initial public offering.