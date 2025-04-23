Ex-COO to Replace Longitme CEO of Cape Cod Realtors

The Cape Cod and Islands Association of Realtors announced Wednesday that it’s named Betsy Hanson its new CEO. She replaces Ryan Castle, who led the trade group and its MLS for 11 years.

Castle was recently named the CEO of Charleston Trident Association of Realtors in South Carolina, the Realtor association where he was once top lobbyist and where he began his career in organized real estate.

“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to lead this organization, which has a strong reputation and nationwide recognition for its innovation and integrity, and to be working on behalf of the incredible Realtors and real estate professionals from across Cape Cod, Martha’s Vineyard, and Nantucket.” Hanson said in a statement.

Hanson was most recently the general manager and general counsel for Markt, a shared services company owned by several large MLSs, and director of programs for the Council of Multiple Listing Services.

Hanson lives in South Yarmouth with her family and was previously CCIAOR’s chief operating officer from 2014 to 2016.

“Betsy brings a unique depth of knowledge not only of our industry, but also the unique challenges and opportunities facing our region,” 2025 CCIAOR President Todd Machnik, president of Centerville-based Today Real estate, said in a statement. “I am excited at the opportunity to work alongside Betsy as she advocates on behalf of our members, our industry, and our communities.”

In the Charleston Trident Association of Realtors’ announcement of Castle’s hiring, the group noted that Castle is originally from Summerville, an exurb of Charleston, South Carolina.

“I’ve always wanted to lead this organization, and I’m honored to take on this role,” Castle said in a statement. “I can’t wait to get started and help the public see the association and its members as the trusted real estate experts they are. Together, we’ll work to protect private property rights, improve the region’s quality of life and elevate our industry’s level of professionalism.”