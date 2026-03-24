Fidelity Bank Names New President

Fidelity Bank has named a new president. Sean J. O’Connell will lead the bank while remaining as Fidelity’s chief lending officer.

O’Connell will oversee all client-facing business lines, community engagement and philanthropic initiatives, the bank said Monday.

Leominster-based Fidelity Bank shares a mutual holding company, Mutual Bancorp, with the Hyannis-based bank Cape Cod 5.

“Sean is a trusted and forward-thinking leader who understands what it means to build strong relationships – with clients, colleagues and our communities,” Mutual Bancorp CEO Matt Burke said in a statement. “His ability to connect strategy with execution, combined with his deep commitment to community banking, positions him well to lead Fidelity Bank in its next chapter. We’re fortunate to have strong leadership in place with Sean, along with Tom Galvani, Chief Retail Banking Officer, and our entire team committed to serving clients and communities in our region.”

O’Connell came to Fidelity Bank in 2025 from Whittinsville-based UniBank. During his tenure there, Fidelity Bank said, he spent nine years overseeing lending operations that spanned across 13 retail banking locations. Earlier in his career, he held a variety of leadership and client-facing roles at Citizens Bank and Barre Savings Bank.

“Fidelity Bank has long been a cornerstone of the communities we serve, and I’m honored to serve as the next leader of the institution,” O’Connell said in a statement. “We have a tremendous opportunity to build on our legacy – expanding how we support local businesses, investing in our communities, and continuing to deliver the personalized, relationship-driven banking our clients value.”