First Tech Federal Credit Union Names New Chief Legal Officer

After spending seven years at the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston, Steven Wright will be joining First Tech Federal Credit Union.

The credit union that merged with Digital Federal Credit Union named Wright its chief legal officer this week. In the CLO role, Wright will lead First Tech’s enterprise governance and legal affairs, government affairs and compliance teams. He will also provide legal guidance across the organization.

“We are pleased to welcome Steven to the First Tech leadership team,” First Tech President and CEO Shruti Miyashiro said in a statement. “His expertise in finance, governance, and strategic leadership will help strengthen our organization as we continue to grow and serve our members.”

Wright was general counsel and chief ethics officer at the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston. During his tenure, he advised senior leadership on legal, policy and governance matters. Wright also led the Enterprise Services Division and oversaw the legal department, real estate services group, law enforcement unit and the former Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion at the bank.

“Credit unions play a vital role in strengthening financial well-being and expanding access to opportunities,” Wright said in a statement. “I’m honored to join an organization so deeply committed to its members and communities. I look forward to partnering with leadership and the Board to ensure we continue operating with the highest standards of integrity, compliance, and strategic foresight as we grow.”

The Boston Business Journal was the first to report that Wright would be joining the credit union.