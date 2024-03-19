First Tenants at Lyrik Back Bay Include EV Showroom

Electric vehicle manufacturer Rivian will open a showroom at the Samuels & Assoc. air rights development anchored by the new Lego Group and CarGurus headquarters on the western edge of Back Bay.

The Boston-based developer announced the project previously known as “Parcel 12” would be branded as “Lyrik Back Bay,” along with its leasing of 65 percent of the space in the retail podium below the office and hotel towers.

Irvine, California-based Rivian manufactures electric trucks, SUV’s and fleet vehicles and is expanding its national showroom inventory with 13 other new locations, according to its web site, including two in New York City. The 5,165-square-foot Boston location will open this summer, around the time that Dutch hotel chain citizenM opens its second Boston hotel at Lyrik Back Bay, including 399 compact guest rooms.

Rising above the western entrance to the Prudential Center tunnel, the project includes nearly 35,000 square feet of retail space.

Avra Estiatorio, a Greek restaurant with locations in New York, Miami and Los Angeles, will open its first Boston location including a private balcony and bar in spring 2025. Organic tea house ChiCha San Chen will open its first local shop this fall.

George Howell Coffee, which has four Boston-area locations, and North End cafe Pink Carrot round out the initial group of announced tenants.

The retail space overlooks a new plaza at the corner of Massachusetts Avenue and Newbury Street where Samuels & Assoc. plans to add public art and live music events as the tenants open.

The project is anchored by a 450,000-square-foot office-lab tower leased to CarGurus and Lego Group for their new headquarters.

In an announcement, Samuels & Assoc. said the “Lyrik” branding was inspired by the proximity to Berklee College of Music and Symphony Hall.