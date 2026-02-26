Florence Bank Selects New Commercial Deposit Software

Florence Bank has selected Unify, a software produced by Alogent, to help make its commercial deposit operations more efficient.

Commercial deposit capabilities are native to Alogent’s Unify platform, which aims to create more efficient front and back‑office operations while strengthening check fraud prevention and supporting long-term digital transformation. Unify is a web‑based platform that centralizes deposit capture and interfaces with IP‑addressable scanners, enabling corporate account holders to securely deposit checks from storefronts, offices or merchant locations.

“We selected Unify for its modern, intuitive user interface and Alogent’s continued investment in a cloud‑native architecture,” Florence Bank’s head of digital banking Erin Prickett said in a statement. “The platform’s flexibility around deposit limits and transaction volumes allows us to support a wide range of commercial clients while easily scaling as volumes grow, providing the technology foundation to serve our customers today and position the bank for future growth.”

Alogent is based in Georgia and provides end-to-end check payment processing and enterprise content, information and loan management platforms. Alogent leverages the latest in machine learning and predictive analytics, including data intelligence and reporting solutions, to help financial institutions deliver better products and services through personalization and data-backed decisions.

“We’re proud to welcome Florence Bank to the Alogent family,” Alogent Vice President of Product Management Ashish Bhatia said in a statement. “Their selection of Unify reflects the industry’s shift toward flexible, digital‑first deposit solutions that meet evolving client expectations and support sustainable growth.”