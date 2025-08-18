Foreclosure Activity Increases in Massachusetts

Foreclosure activity is increasing across the United States, and Massachusetts is among the many states seeing increased activity.

While Massachusetts ranked 30th in the nation with 1 in every 6,267 units having foreclosure filings, a 3.66 percent increase year-over-year according to Attom. There were 481 total filings in July in the state.

The highest rates were seen in Hampden, Dukes and Plymouth counties. In Hampden County, there have been 71 foreclosure deeds according to The Warren Group, the Publisher of Banker & Tradesman. Additionally there have been 211 petitions to foreclose so far in 2025. In Plymouth County there have been 40 foreclosure deeds and 229 petitions to foreclose so far in 2025.

“July’s foreclosure activity continues to trend upward year-over-year, with increases in both starts and completions,” Attom CEO Rob Barber said in a statement. “While rising home prices are helping many owners maintain equity, the steady climb in filings suggests growing pressure in some markets.”

In July of 2025, foreclosure activity across the U.S. increased month-over-month, with a total of 36,128 properties having foreclosure filings, up 13 percent from July of 2024. Nationwide, one in every 3,939 housing units faced a foreclosure filing.

Additionally, lenders repossessed 3,866 U.S. properties through completed foreclosures in July of 2025, an increase of 18 percent from last year.

While higher up in the rankings among states, neighbors to the south of Massachusetts, Connecticut saw a decrease year-over-year in foreclosure rate. With 1 in 4,262 units facing a foreclosure filing, foreclosure activity actually decreased by 22.8 percent on a year-to-year basis. The highest rates were seen in Windham, New Haven and Litchfield counties. Year-to-date there have been 100 petitions to foreclose in Litchfield County and 396 in New Haven County.