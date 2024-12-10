Former EMC Campus Sold to Atlantic Management

A developer that has a track record of repositioning former tech campuses for tenants including Amazon and GE has another opportunity in Southborough following the acquisition of a 20-acre former EMC property.

Framingham-based Atlantic Management acquired a former EMC Corp. property for $26.1 million this week from Dell Inc. Located near the interchange of Route 9 and Interstate 495, the property includes a 193,680-square-foot office building completed in 1972.

Led by Joseph Zink, Atlantic Management has successfully completed turnaround strategies at suburban tech campuses in the past decade.

Atlantic Management bought the 110-acre former Hewlett Packard property in Marlborough in 2012, eventually adding 350 apartments, a 153-room hotel and leasing the commercial space to Quest Diagnostics and GE Healthcare Life Sciences, which is now known as Cytiva.

And in Westborough, Zink’s firm signed a 350,000-square-foot lease with Amazon Robotics in 2019 after acquiring a 66-acre former AstraZeneca biomanufacturing hub at 50 Otis St.

The Southborough property had been owned by EMC Corp. since 1972, according to data compiled by The Warren Group, publisher of Banker & Tradesman.

The property is currently assessed at $16.2 million. Atlantic Management was not immediately available for comment.