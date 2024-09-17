Foundation Buys West Newton Cinema for $5.6M

Following its receipt of two major donations, the West Newton Cinema Foundation completed its acquisition of the Garden City’s only independent movie theater for $5.6 million.

After Mark Development acquired the 1296 Washington St. property for $5.6 million in 2022 from Star Theaters, a group of residents formed a nonprofit foundation to raise donations to prevent demolition of the 87-year-old Art Deco building and continue to operate the movie house with expanded programming.

The West Newton Cinema Foundation received a $3.2 million donation in April and completed its fundraising in August with the receipt of a $2-million matching gift, both from the same anonymous donor. The campaign received more than 1,000 donations, the Foundation announced.

The acquisition coincides with an additional $9.9-million fundraising campaign for building renovations. The new ownership plans to host live events and special screenings along with the theater’s traditional independent film lineup, said Elizabeth Heilig, president of the foundation’s board of directors.

Last week’s transaction included a $1-million mortgage from Newton-based Village Bank, according to Middlesex County Registry of Deeds records.