Funding Secured for Multifamily Development in Wakefield

JLL Capital Markets has arranged capitalization for a new, 440-unit development to be built on the shore of Lake Quannapowitt in Wakefield.

JLL worked on behalf of the developer Cabot, Cabot & Forbes, to secure the joint venture equity with Equity Residential.

“Greater Boston multi-housing fundamentals remain strong and leading institutional investors continue to focus on quality investment opportunities in the space,” JLL Capital Markets Senior Managing Director Brett Paulsrud said in a statement. “The Cabot, Cabot & Forbes team worked tirelessly with the community to prepare a project that incorporates the feedback from a wide array of stakeholders and will offer much needed rental housing to Boston’s suburbs.”

200 Quannapowitt include feature one-, two- and three-bedrooms with 18 percent affordable units. It will feature amenity options including coworking spaces, an outdoor pool, a fitness center, grilling areas on the lake, a skydeck clubhouse, commuter rail shuttle and multiple courtyards. The natural lake setting also includes walking and biking trails, as well as sailing and windsurfing opportunities.