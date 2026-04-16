Greylock FCU-Franklin First Merger Gets Green Light

Franklin First Federal Credit Union has received approval from its members to merge with Greylock Federal Credit Union.

Franklin First, based in Greenfield and holding $88 million in assets, will merge into Greylock’s charter and will continue to operate under the Franklin First brand as a division of Greylock after the merger is completed.

“Franklin First is thrilled to begin our new chapter as a division of Greylock,” Franklin President and CEO Michelle Dwyer said in a statement. “The Board of Directors and employees of Franklin First are thankful to our membership for supporting this merger and we look forward to continuing our work for our members and in our community with the strong support from Greylock behind our team here in Franklin County.”

The combined credit union will have approximately $1.7 billion in combined assets and 113,400 members. The merger is expected to close on June 1, with a systems conversion scheduled for early 2027, according to Greylock.

“My deepest thanks to the Franklin First membership for their trust, support, and confidence in this momentous next step for Franklin First and Greylock,” Greylock President and CEO John Bissell said in a statement. “We are especially grateful to Michelle Dwyer and the Franklin First Board of Directors for their steadfast leadership through the years. As we move forward together, we will continue to build upon this strong foundation of stewardship and will remain committed to serving the people of Franklin County.”