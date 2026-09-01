Greylock FCU Partners With MassHousing ADU Lending Program

Another local lender has joined MassHousing’s accessory dwelling unit loan program.

Greylock is the eighth lender to partner with MassHousing, joining BankFive, Bristol County Savings Bank, Cape Cod Five, Fidelity Bank, Monson Savings Bank, StonehamBank and TruNorth Bank.

“We’re leading because we are helping people see the alternatives during this housing shortage,” Greylock Federal Credit Union Community Lending Officer Myla Franklin said in a statement. “We are committed to making it work and helping borrowers get over the finish line.”

MassHousing’s ADU loan program provides up to $250,000 in funds for the construction of detached ADUs, and up to $150,000 for attached ADUs. The loans combine an interest-bearing loan with additional zero-interest, deferred-repayment financing.

In order to be eligible for the program, homeowners need to own a single-family home, which they occupy as their primary residence, meet income guidelines, and have the necessary plans, permits and other pre-development materials in hand and be ready to move forward with construction.

Beginning in September 2026, Franklin and others will teach a class at Greylock’s Community Empowerment Center on the ADU process. The class will cover how to get financed, obtain proper permits, understand laws and regulations among other topics.