Ground Rules Limit Effects of Medford Zoning Changes

Medford’s residential rezoning proposal creates four new subdistricts where multifamily housing can be built by-right, ranging from two- to six-unit dwellings.

But other limiting factors would reduce the ranks of properties eligible for redevelopment, including lot size and setbacks from roads and neighboring parcels.

The proposal sets a minimum lot size of 4,000 square feet in all four subdistricts,  according to a presentation by consultants Innes Land Strategies Group. Minimum building setbacks are 5 feet for side yards and 10 feet for front and rear yards.

Maximum building heights are set at 3 stories in all four subdistricts.

In the highest-density subdistrict – Urban Residential 2 – a 4-story building would be permitted would be permitted if a developer exceeds the city’s existing inclusionary zoning, which requires a 10 percent to 15 percent income-restricted component depending upon the total unit count.

The maximum building footprint is 40 percent of a lot, and permeable surfaces such as grass are required on at least 30 percent of each lot.

Minimum off-street parking requirements range from 0.5 to 2 spaces, depending upon the subdistrict.

All residential subdistricts also would allow so-called historic conversions, applying to structures at least 70 years old. Such single-family homes could be broken up into two to five housing units, depending upon the district. No changes to the building exterior would be permitted.

