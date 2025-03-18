Groups Push Back on North Station Gateway Project

Boston neighborhood groups say The Hub on Causeway and Bulfinch Crossing projects shouldn’t set a precedent for development heights in the West End as another developer seeks to build a 40-story hotel-residential tower near North Station.

And they may have found an ally in a city panel that reviews the appearance and context of new developments.

The West End Civic Association and North End/Waterfront Residents Association are focusing upon the Boston Civic Design Commission’s review of the North Station Gateway project, proposed by Newton-based RMR Group at 251 Causeway St.

“The urban context and public realm are not defined by the recent developments at North Station or Government Center Garage … but by the historic character and density of the Bulfinch Triangle and North End, the public open spaces of the Greenway, the waterfronts of the Charles River and the Upper Inner Harbor,” the groups wrote in a joint letter to the BCDC.

The design commission is one of the key approvals needed for the highest-profile project currently proposed in Boston.

Several commissioners objected to the proposed building height and other aspects of the design at the initial review in January. Three commissioners said the height should be reduced, while others said the design needs to be improved because of the project’s high-profile location near Interstate 93.

“It will stick out like an eyesore. It’s not going to blend,” Commissioner Catherine Morris said.

The commission told The RMR Group to meet with Boston Planning Department staff to rework the proposal reflecting their initial concerns before returning for more discussion.

Former Director of Planning Aimee Chambers gave some insights into the city’s approach to the zoning review.

Adopted in 1990, the Bulfinch Triangle Plan sought to protect the neighborhood’s historical character while acknowledging its location as a transportation hub.

“We understand its dated nature and the large amount of change that has occurred in the area,” Chambers said. “We think a delicate balance is needed in taking both of those things into account.”

The maximum 447-foot height of the 560,000 square-foot project at 251 Causeway St. in has generated opposition from some residents of the surrounding neighborhoods.

Designed by Gensler, the project includes a 420-unit residential tower at the corner of Causeway and North Washington Street, and a broader mid-rise podium including 300 hotel rooms and retail space.

The Hub on Causeway, with its office and apartment towers bordering the TD Garden, was developed under a separate zoning district, while building heights in the Bulfinch Triangle are capped at 100 feet. To gain approval, North Station Gateway would require variances for maximum building height and floor area ratio.

In a comment letter submitted following the BCDC’s January review of the project, the groups said a more recent planning study should be the guideline: a 2004 report by the Bulfinch Triangle Development Advisory Committee. The group was formed to review former Central Artery parcels made available for development following the completion of the Big Dig.

That study recommended lower building heights south of Causeway Street, in contrast to the towers built at and around North Station.

In a statement this week, The RMR Group said it is reviewing public comments from the group and others.

“As we move forward, we remain committed to continuing a collaborative process with the city and community,” Vice President of Development Jesse Abair said in the statement.