Hanscom Federal Credit Union Names Chief Legal Officer

Hanscom Federal Credit Union has named Johan Seo its new chief legal officer.

“We are excited to welcome Johan to Hanscom FCU,” Hanscom President and CEO Peter Rice said in a statement. “Johan stood out throughout the interview process for his judgment, discipline and steady approach to leadership. His service in the U.S. Army’s 75th Ranger Regiment brings a perspective that reflects many of the members we serve, and that connection matters as we continue to grow and support our communities.”

Seo has more than 30 years of leadership experience. He began his career as an attorney and served in the U.S. Army’s 75th Ranger Regiment.

Seo was most recently chief risk officer and general counsel at Workers Credit Union in Littleton until February, according to his LinkedIn profile. Before that, Seo was deputy chief risk officer at East West Bancorp and a director within the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco, where he led supervision of large financial institutions and contributed to system-wide policy development, Hanscom FCU said in its announcement.

“His commitment to integrity is evident in his approach to governance and regulatory oversight”, Rice said in a statement. “He builds strong, cross-functional teams that reflect our focus on teamwork, and his experience developing risk and compliance frameworks supports innovation as we grow and evolve. Most importantly, his approach reinforces our Members First value by ensuring a strong, well-governed institution that can serve members with confidence and trust.”