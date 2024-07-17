HarborOne and NeighborWorks to Redevelop Downtown Brockton Ex-HQ

HarborOne Bank recently transformed ownership of the bank’s former headquarters at 68 Legion Parkway to its longtime partner and tenant NeighborWorks Housing Solutions, as part of an effort to redevelop the property.

HarborOne’s downtown Brockton banking center at 68 Legion Parkway is also home to NeighborWorks Housing Solution’s headquarters. For more than a dozen years, HarborOne has provided office and classroom space to the nonprofit, HarborOne said. During the financial and foreclosure crisis of 2008, in which Brockton homeowners were particularly hard-hit, the two organizations came together to serve the needs of the community through financial and educational resources.

“The NHS and HarborOne partnership began with the shared goal of strengthening the financial well-being of individuals and families, and stabilizing neighborhoods through sustainable home ownership,” HarborOne President and CEO Joseph F. Casey said in a statement. “As HarborOne examined how best to meet the future banking needs of our customers, invest in the vibrancy of downtown Brockton, as well as support the development of affordable housing, the sale and redevelopment of 68 Legion Parkway in partnership with our longtime friends at NHS made perfect sense.”

HarborOne and NeighborWorks Housing Solutions plan to redevelop 68 Legion Parkway as part of a downtown Brockton revitalization project the two are calling “Liberty on Legion.”

“We are excited to continue to work with our long-time and valued partner HarborOne Bank to create much needed housing stock and invest in Brockton,” Rob Corley, CEO of NeighborWorks Housing Solutions, said in a statement.” “Liberty on Legion, as the project will be referred to, complements other NHS projects and will be play an integral part in the revitalization of Brockton’s historic downtown. We look forward to working collaboratively with the city, residents, and local businesses on this project.”

Plans for the property will include a street-level HarborOne branch, a new headquarters office for NeighborWorks and between 50 and 60 units of mixed-income apartments, HarborOne said. Estimated completion for the Liberty on Legion project is 2028.

“Brockton, and my administration, is grateful to HarborOne Bank and NeighborWorks Housing Solutions for their innovation and collaboration,” city Mayor Robert Sullivan said in a statement. “Projects such as Liberty on Legion, promote and provide stability to our community while exemplifying the synergy between the City and business leaders. I am appreciative of the relationship that I share with Mr. Casey and Mr. Corley as their leadership embodies what it means to work better together.”

The agreement between HarborOne and NHS was signed on June 28, HarborOne said. Pre-development planning will commence in 2025 and construction is anticipated to begin in 2026.