HarborOne Bank Partners With Wealth Management Platform

HarborOne Bank has partnered with Osaic Institutions, one of the nation’s largest providers of wealth management platforms. The partnership with Osaic comes as HarborOne looks to increase its full-time advisors and assets under management.

Edward Alfieri, senior vice president of operations transformation at HarborOne believes that the partnership will help the bank serve its clients and assist them in reaching their goals.

“This is an exciting time for HarborOne Investment Services as we work to expand our talent and client pipelines. We believe that our partnership with Osaic Institutions will support our efforts to be our client’s most trusted partner and help more customers achieve their financial goals,” Alfieri said in a statement. “Osaic’s valuable resources, tailored to the financial institution’s space, will help us strengthen our ability to offer our clients more comprehensive and effective solutions.”

Osaic will leverage its recruiting and relationship resources to help HarborOne in this new partnership.

“We’re grateful for the opportunity to partner with the team at HarborOne to support their financial professionals and clients with the expertise and solutions they have been looking for,” said Stephen Amarante, Osaic Institutions leader, said in a statement. “We see great potential in HarborOne Investment Services and look forward to working together to help enhance their program through our recruiting and relationship management resources.”

HarborOne Bank is one of the largest community banks serving Massachusetts and Rhode Island with $5.7 billion in assets across 30 branches. The addition of the HarborOne Investment Services Wealth Management Program in partnership with HarborOne Bank, will expand Osaic Institutions assets under management by $114 million.