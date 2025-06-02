Haverhill Bank Promotes New President

Haverhill Bank has a new second-in-command: Gregory J. Shaw.

Shaw’s promotion from executive vice president after two and a half years at the bank doesn’t mean he’s giving up his COO title – he’ll retain that and still report to Haverhill Bank Chairman and CEO Thomas L. Mortimer.

“Greg has played an instrumental role in Haverhill Bank’s continuing growth in recent years. He has earned the confidence of depositors, borrowers and the public at large as a dedicated community servant, thoughtful team player and strategic leader. I look forward to our continued association,” Mortimer said in a statement.

Shaw came to Haverhill Bank from nearly 20 years in leadership positions at $1.08 billion-asset Pentucket Bank, also based in Haverhill and now part of River Run Bancorp, a mutual holding company that also controls Newburyport Bank.

He’s got 25 years in the Haverhill market and 32 years of banking experience, Haverhill Bank said. He’s led commercial and consumer lending teams, overseen compliance work, deposit and loan operations, disaster recovery and IT functions.

Haverhill Bank has $621 million in assets and $512 million in deposits.