Hebrew SeniorLife Seeks to Expand in Roslindale

The owner of a large Roslindale senior housing complex is seeking to expand its capacity with plans for a new building that could receive partial funding from local and federal sources.

Boston-based Hebrew SeniorLife proposes the 81,500 square-foot building on a portion of its 9.4-acre campus.

The 78-unit project at 1200 Centre St. would be reserved for senior households with extremely low incomes, according to a notification submitted to the Boston Planning Department by Hebrew SeniorLife Vice President of Real Estate Deborah Morse.

Located on a 0.8-acre parcel currently used for staff parking, the project is eligible for a fast-track review under the ctiy’s policy for all-affordable projects.

Developers are partnering with the Boston Housing Authority and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Restore-Rebuild program, which subsidizes development of affordable rental units.

The BHA is partnering with private developers on a series of projects that would expand its inventory of public housing despite declines in federal funding.

In March, WinnCompanies broke ground on the first phase of the 3,300-unit redevelopment of the Mary Ellen McCormack public housing complex in South Boston.

In Jamaica Plain, the agency is partnering with Boston-based affordable housing developer The Community Builders Inc. on a mixed-income project totaling 305 apartments at 125 Amory St., along with renovations and a 10-unit expansion of the existing 199-unit Amory Street Apartments.

And in Brighton, the BHA received approval last October to redevelop its Faneuil Gardens complex as mixed-income housing in a partnership with The Community Builders.