High-Value AI Startup Leases Offices at One Lincoln

A startup that uses AI to help non-techies create web pages is establishing its first U.S. hub at One Lincoln in Boston, the recently-upgraded tower acquired by DivcoWest through foreclosure.

Stockholm, Sweden-based Lovable will occupy 6,000 square feet on the 25th floor of the 1.1 million square-foot tower.

The company has raised $330 million from investors and has a $6.6 billion valuation, according to a recent Business Insider report.

Local office landlords have been eyeing the growing AI sector to fill vacant space amid the downturn in office leasing.

“Boston felt like a natural hub for Lovable as growth continues to accelerate,” Lovable Chief Revenue Officer Ryan Meadows said in a statement. “The city sits at the center of global innovation, where ideas and world-class talent come together.”

Lovable’s annual recurring revenue is $400 million, according to a Business Insider report. The company’s software uses AI chatbots to guide non-tech-savvy users in creating web sites and apps.

DivcoWest took ownership of the 1.1 million square-foot One Lincoln last year following a foreclosure auction in 2025, and completed a $100 million amenities capital improvement program for anchor tenant HarbourVest and potential future tenants.

Additional tenants include Sherin & Lodgen, CFGI and WeWork.