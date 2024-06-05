Hingham Architects Join Colliers Design Group

The interior of Mighty Squirrel Brewing's taproom is shown in this undated handout photo. Photo courtesy of Phase Zero Design

A Hingham-based architecture and interior design firm is merging with an affiliate of brokerage Colliers.

The merger strengthens Colliers Engineering & Design’s service offerings and expertise, CEO Kevin Haney said in a statement.

Phase Zero Design Corp.’s projects include the Mighty Squirrel Brewing’s taprooms in Waltham and the Fenway and Legal Seafoods Harborside restaurant at Logan International Airport. The firm’s specialties include academic, health care, hospitality, multifamily, residential, retail and workplace projects.

The company also has offices in Simsbury, Connecticut and Cary, North Carolina.

Natick-based Morrissey Goodale advised Phase Zero Design on the transaction.

