South Shore Plaza Announces New Arrivals

A group of new retailers including the first New England location for Savage x Fenty by Rihanna are joining the tenant roster at Braintree’s South Shore Plaza.

The Simon Property Group-owned property announced the lingerie and loungewear brand has signed a lease along with three other retailers that are planning upcoming openings: artisanal craft merchant Earthbound Trading, and a pair of new food court eateries, Turmeric House and Pho & Dough, which features Vietnamese cuisine and donuts.

The 1.6 million-square-foot regional mall has added four other new tenants this year: apparel brand Uniqlo, size-inclusive fashion retailer Akira, pop culture novelties vendor Box Lunch, an indoor golf and dining concept Golf Lounge 18.

The Savage x Fenty location will be the first in New England for the pop star’s brand, founded in 2018. The company received $115 million in venture capital funding for expansion into the brick-and-mortar retail market in 2021.