Historic Boston Head to Lead City Preservation Office

The head of a top Boston historic preservation group and major owner of historic properties is headed to City Hall.

Mayor Michelle Wu announced Thursday morning that Kathy Kottaridis will serve as the new director of the Office of Historic Preservation, reporting to the city’s new Chief Climate Officer Brian Swett.

Kottaridis has been the executive director of Historic Boston Inc. since 2007. The group rehabilitates and owns historic real estate, like the Old Corner Bookshop on Washington Street in downtown Boston or the Upham’s Corner Comfort Station, and advocates with city and state officials on preservation issues. It also engages in limited redevelopment projects, like the $3.8 million restoration of Roxbury’s Alvah Kittredge House that saw the mansion restored and converted into five apartments, including two permanently-affordable units.

“I am thrilled to welcome Kathy Kottaridis as our new director of the Office of Historic Preservation, Wu said in a statement. “Kathy brings unparalleled experience and passion for preserving Boston’s historic places while elevating the stories of our diverse communities will help ensure that Boston’s history is honored. Under her leadership, we will continue to make historic preservation a tool for social and racial equity, celebrating our past while building a future that benefits all Bostonians.”

As director of the Office of Historic Preservation, Kottaridis will helm the city’s preservation initiatives and collaborations between the city and private actors. She’ll also oversee the Boston Landmarks Commission, the city’s Historic District Commissions, the city archaeologist’s office and the Commemoration Commission.

“I am deeply honored to be entrusted with leading the Office of Historic Preservation at such a pivotal time for Boston,” Kottaridis said in a statement. “Boston’s history is vast, layered, and intertwined with the stories of many communities. I am excited to build upon the foundation of this office to ensure that Boston’s diverse histories are preserved, acknowledged, and celebrated in ways that benefit all of our neighborhoods.”