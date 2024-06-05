Historic Homes Brokerage Closes, Chamberlains Join Coldwell Banker

A nearly 40-year-old Newton residential brokerage has closed down and its two agents have joined Coldwell Banker.

Micéal Chamberlain, who founded Historic Homes in 1989, and Conor Chamberlain will join Coldwell Banker as the Chamberlain Group and close down their own independent brokerage.

Coldwell Banker announced the walkover Tuesday, saying “the move unites the Chamberlains’ established reputation for client-focused service with Coldwell Banker Realty’s global reach and cutting-edge technology.”

“We’re thrilled to join forces with Coldwell Banker Realty,” Micéal Chamberlain said in a statement provided by Coldwell Banker. “This partnership allows us to elevate our service with unmatched resources and market insights, ensuring the best possible outcomes for our clients.”

Over Historic Homes’ tenure selling and helping clients buy luxury homes in Greater Boston, the Chamberlains have worked on 620 sales totaling just shy of $1.4 billion. Micéal Chamberlain founded the brokerage, with Conor Chamberlain joining in 2012 after tenures at several other well-known luxury brokerages in the area.

“We are delighted to welcome Micéal and Conor Chamberlain to Coldwell Banker Realty,” Lauren Wiseman, branch vice president and managing broker of Coldwell Banker Realty in Brookline, said in a statement. “Their decades of experience and unwavering dedication to their clients make them invaluable assets to our team.”

The last two years of home sales have been difficult for smaller brokerages to weather, as a rh