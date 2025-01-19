Homebuyers’ Student Debt Issues Can Be Solved. Here’s Where to Start

Massive, often insurmountable amounts of student debt have prevented millions of otherwise qualified borrowers from obtaining financing to buy a house.

Of the 43 million Americans with education loans, roughly 17 million are in their prime homebuying years, according to the Education Data Initiative. But 51 percent of renters say those loans have kept them from becoming homeowners.

There are programs on the books to make your student debt go away, though – or at least to rein it in, so it no longer stands between you and homeownership.

There are several federal education loan relief programs: One plan is income-driven, another is for public servants and a third is for people with medical impairments. And according to a recent Consumer Financial Protection Bureau survey, 1 in 10 people who applied for relief with these programs were successful in having the debt discharged, canceled or forgiven.

You can access information and apply for relief on your own at studentaid.gov. But the applications are so full of legalese that you might want to enlist some experts who work with would-be homebuyers every day: people like Cat Kaiyoorawongs of LoanSense and Sara Parrish of CampusDoor.

Kaiyoorawongs works with those who have government-backed student loans, while Parrish works with folks with private education loans. (About 93 percent of all student loans are federal; the rest are private.)

Don’t Give Up

For starters, they said, you shouldn’t give up on owning a house. About 37 percent of all first-time buyers have student debt, the Education Data Initiative reports, so there is a way. But because of the all-important debt-to-income ratio, those with student debt have an average of 39 percent less buying power on their first houses than those without.

LoanSense tries to help buck that trend, working directly with consumers as well as mortgage lenders. Customers who are successful in reworking their student loans have lowered their payments from $650 to $350 a month, said Kaiyoorawongs, and raised their homebuying budgets by an average of $50,000 to $80,000 in the process.

One way to accomplish that is to consolidate your loans. While the average balance of student debt is $29,400, Parrish said that the borrowers CampusDoor sees typically have three separate loans with a total average balance of $64,000. And some have more than that.

By combining all your loans into one, you could trim your overall interest rate, at least temporarily, and increase your loan’s term. The monthly payment on the consolidated loans could be low enough that you will be able to qualify for a mortgage.

Beware, though: Refinancing or consolidating federal loans through a private lender results in the loss of important federal protections.

Payments Based on Income

Another possibility is the Income-Based Repayment Plan, which expressly allows for federal loan forgiveness after 20 or 25 years of regular on-time payments. Sometimes called the Income-Contingent Repayment Plan, it bases your payment on your income and the size of your family.

To qualify, borrowers need to first consolidate all their student loans and then certify their earnings and family sizes. You’ll have to recertify annually, but the payment plan could be low enough that you qualify for a mortgage. Better yet, after 25 years, Uncle Sam will forgive whatever balance is left, which is most people’s objective, said Kaiyoorawongs.

For debt owners who are public servants – anyone who works for local, state or federal government; works for a nonprofit organization; or serves in the Peace Corps, AmeriCorps or the military – you may be eligible to have your loan balance forgiven if you have worked full-time for 10 or more years.

To qualify, you must have made a total of 120 qualifying monthly payments under a federal income-driven repayment plan. The payments need not be consecutive, though, and neither does the time worked as a public servant.

Two More Options

Two more options: extended and graduated repayment plans. An extended plan pushes your payments out to 25 years, thereby decreasing your monthly payment. But your balance will not be forgiven. With a graduated plan, your monthly payment starts low and then increases every two years. If you consolidate several loans under such a plan, you can have up to 30 years to pay off your debt, making it a good choice if you expect your income to keep growing.

People with total and permanent disabilities who are unable to work are eligible to have their student loans discharged. Moreover, the forgiven amount is tax-free – at least for now. That provision is up for renewal soon.

Finally, if you believe your school misrepresented or made false promises about your degree or certification program, you may be able to have your loan balance discharged under the Borrower Defense program. Currently, though, the program’s rules are tied up in court.

For those with private education loans, the options are far greater and more varied. Parrish said CampusDoor, which works through lenders and not directly with consumers, supports more than 1,600 unique programs offered by dozens of lenders, who have assisted more than 2.2 million borrowers along the way.

Lew Sichelman has been covering real estate for more than 50 years. He is a regular contributor to numerous shelter magazines and housing and housing-finance industry publications. Readers can contact him at lsichelman@aol.com.