Hot Property: 101 Arch St.

What: 101 Arch St.

Where: Boston

Owner: Synergy

Built: 1989

Following a $20 million repositioning project, Synergy refinanced its 101 Arch St. office property in downtown Boston for $92.1 million.

JLL sourced the loan from Rialto Capital Management of New York.

Boston-based Synergy acquired the 21-story, 411,195 square-foot tower in March 2024 for $78 million. Since then, Synergy has secured over 220,000 square feet of new leases and renewals. New tenants include Folia Health, Shift Technology, Harley Ellis Devereaux (HED) Architects, Highland Strategy, Jobber Software and Groundcover. The Downtown Boston Alliance renewed and relocated within the building.

Renovations included a new entrance and lobby on Arch Street, new conference and training facilities and a full-service fitness center.

They Said It:

“This financing represents one of the first multi-tenant office tower debt opportunities in Boston to successfully refinance since the pandemic, underscoring renewed lender confidence in Downtown Boston’s office recovery and in 101 Arch Street’s repositioning and leasing momentum.”

— Tom Sullivan, senior managing director, JLL