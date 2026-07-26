Hot Property: 125 High St.

What: 125 High St.

Where: Boston

Owner: Tishman Speyer

Built: 1991

Tenants have signed nearly 150,000 square feet in lease renewals and expansions at Tishman Speyer’s 125 High St. in Boston’s Financial District.

The New York-based developer recently added new amenities, coworking and event space and updates to lobbies and common areas. A sixth-floor clubhouse includes open-concept lounge space, adaptable workspaces and a landscaped roof deck.

Recent transactions include an expansion to 44,580 square feet and a 10-year extension by MG+M The Law Firm, a nine-year extension of William Blair’s 20,115-square-foot lease and a three-year extension of Brekinrindge Capital Advisors’ 16,460-square-foot headquarters.

The 1.5 million-square-foot office complex overlooking the Rose Kennedy Greenway is now 82 percent leased.

They Said It:

“Exceptional environments are never static, which is why we continue to invest in amenities, hospitality, and the overall customer experience to strengthen 125 High St.’s appeal to leading companies.”

— Jeff Moore, managing director, Tishman Speyer