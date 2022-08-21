Hot Property: 15 McGrath Highway

By James Sanna | Banker & Tradesman Staff | Aug 21, 2022

Image courtesy of SGA

What: 15 McGrath Highway
Where: Somerville
Owner: DLJ Real Estate Capital Partners and Leggat McCall Properties
Built: 2024 (expected) 

Despite the general softening of the local life science real estate market, a major pension fund has decided to back Somerville’s latest spec lab high-rise. 

Oxford Properties Group, an arm of the pension fund for government employees in the Canadian province of Ontario, is financing 15 McGrath Highway, a 262,000-square-foot, 9-story project next to the massive Cambridge Crossing mixed-use development. 

JLL Capital Markets arranged the $230 million construction loan. A $175.5 million mortgage for the property issued by Oxford was also recorded July 27 at the Middlesex South Registry of Deeds. 

They Said It: 

“Greater Boston continues to be ranked among the top life sciences markets in the world. As a result, liquidity for projects with best-in-class sponsorship and location, such as 15 McGrath, remains intact and active.” 

— Brett Paulsrud, senior managing director, JLL 

Commercial & Industrial

Hot Property: 15 McGrath Highway

by James Sanna time to read: 1 min
