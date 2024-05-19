Hot Property: 1515 Commonwealth Ave.

What: 1515 Commonwealth Ave.

Where: Brighton

Owner: The Davis Cos.

Built: 2022-2024

Leasing and presales of 252 apartments and condominiums is beginning at a Brighton property that had previous incarnations as a granite quarry and hospital.

Designed by Boston-based RODE Architects, The Davis Cos.’ project includes an 8-story, 102-unit condominium building and Hew, a 7-story, 150-unit apartment building, both being marketed by The Collaborative Cos. of Boston.

Condominiums are finished with chrome and matte black hardware accents and kitchens with engineered wood flooring. Amenities include a clubroom with catering kitchen and lounge, rooftop sky deck and bar, second-floor terrace with grills and putting green, sports simulator and pet spa. Move-ins are scheduled for this fall.

The apartment building, scheduled to open this summer, includes floor-to-ceiling windows, brass kitchen and bathroom finishes and some units with balconies and skyline views.

They Said It:

“The project celebrates the site’s historic past, with the northern condominium block rising like granite from the former quarry, and the southern rental block folded away from the street edge to open up a generous landscaped courtyard.”

— Eric Robinson, co-founder and principal, RODE Architects