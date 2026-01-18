Hot Property: 200 State St.

What: 200 State St.

Where: Boston

Owner: Carr Properties

Built: 1984

Five tenants have signed leases for new offices or expansions at 200 State St. in Boston’s Financial District, bringing its occupancy up to 92 percent.

The transactions totaling 41,617 square feet were finalized with LPL Financial, architects Shepley Bulfinch, law firm Cozen O’Connor, Invisors LLC and Catholic Investment Services.

200 State St. owner Carr Properties recently added a 4,837 square-foot conference center on the sixth floor including a 107-seat auditorium, 20-person boardroom and a café lounge.

Newmark’s Tim Bianchi, Deb Gould, and Bill Anderson represented the landlord in all five transactions.

They Said It:

“200 State continues to attract exceptional organizations that are shaping Boston’s business community. From panoramic harbor views to Carr’s investment in top-tier amenities like our newly completed conference center, 200 State reflects our commitment to creating workplace environments that inspire innovation, collaboration, and long-term customer success.”

— Ryan Lopez, senior director of leasing, Carr Properties