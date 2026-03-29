Hot Property: 24 Webster Ave.

What: 24 Webster Ave.

Where: Somerville

Owner: Just A Start

Built: 2026-2028

Nonprofit Just a Start will demolish a vacant commercial building in Somerville’s Union Square and construct 43 deeply affordable apartments in a 6-story building after completing its project financing.

MassHousing is providing $17.8 million in financing through the agency’s Conduit Loan Program. MassHousing issued tax-exempt housing revenue bonds, and the proceeds will be used to fund both construction and permanent loans in partnership with TD Bank and the Massachusetts Housing Partnership. TD Bank is providing $22.8 million in construction financing.

Project team members include general contractor Dellbrook | JKS, ICON Architecture Inc., management agent Maloney Properties, project consultant New Seasons Development LLC and other project partners Tierney Development Services and Klein Hornig LLP. Completion is scheduled for fall 2027.

They Said It:

“In a city of four square miles, the transformation of 24 Webster is a great example of strategically using our existing space to deliver critical housing inventory. I look forward to building on this momentum with our community partners and making sure we keep creating opportunities for making, or keeping, Somerville your home.”

— Jake Wilson, mayor, city of Somerville