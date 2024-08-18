Hot Property: 440 Granite Ave.

By Steve Adams | Banker & Tradesman Staff | Aug 18, 2024 | Reprints | Unlock Link | Print

Image courtesy of Finegold Alexander

What: 440 Granite Ave.
Where: Milton
Owner: Oranmore Enterprises LLC
Built: June 2024-December 2025

Boston-based Finegold Alexander Architects designed a 62,126-square-foot mixed-use development in East Milton Square.

The project is set to reshape the landscape at 440 Granite Ave., transforming a group of small commercial parcels. The development includes 24 residential units including a 10-percent income-restricted component and three commercial spaces.

The project will include rooftop solar panels, a highly insulated thermal envelope and green roof.

They Said It:

“This endeavor aligns with our commitment to creating sustainable and innovative designs that enhance communities and promote accessibility.”
— Ellen Anselone, principal and vice president, Finegold Alexander Architects

BT This Week's Paper

Hot Property: 440 Granite Ave.

by Steve Adams time to read: <1 min
BT This Week's Paper Setting an Agenda for Unfinished Business
BT This Week's Paper Will Money Pool Move the Housing Needle?
0