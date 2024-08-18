Hot Property: 440 Granite Ave.

What: 440 Granite Ave.

Where: Milton

Owner: Oranmore Enterprises LLC

Built: June 2024-December 2025

Boston-based Finegold Alexander Architects designed a 62,126-square-foot mixed-use development in East Milton Square.

The project is set to reshape the landscape at 440 Granite Ave., transforming a group of small commercial parcels. The development includes 24 residential units including a 10-percent income-restricted component and three commercial spaces.

The project will include rooftop solar panels, a highly insulated thermal envelope and green roof.

They Said It:

“This endeavor aligns with our commitment to creating sustainable and innovative designs that enhance communities and promote accessibility.”

— Ellen Anselone, principal and vice president, Finegold Alexander Architects