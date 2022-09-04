Hot Property: 500 Unicorn Park Drive

What: Workbar

Where: 500 Unicorn Park Drive, Woburn

Owner: National Development

Built: 2022

Workbar’s newest location provides flexible workspace and amenities ranging from a fitness center to dry cleaning pick-up and dropoff, multiple cafes and a courtyard.

The Unicorn Park Drive location includes a mix of collaborative and single-person work areas and videoconferencing capabilities.

The 22,000-square-foot location is the ninth in Greater Boston for the coworking provider, offering flexible remote workspaces for large firms, startups and solo entrepreneurs seeking a location in the Metro North corridor.

Cushman and Wakefield’s Rob Byrne and Tom Ashe represented Workbar in its lease negotiations with property owner National Development. Hyde Construction was the general contractor and Newmark’s Rob Lawlor headed the project management team.

They Said It:

“Woburn is a natural fit for Workbar. It’s rapidly becoming a hub for tech and life sciences, with a diverse array of innovators, creators and entrepreneurs that don’t need to go all the way into Boston to do their best work. And Workbar Woburn is our most accessible location yet: strategically placed between New Hampshire and Boston at the intersection of [Interstate] 93, Route 128 and Interstate 95.”

– Workbar CEO Sarah Travers