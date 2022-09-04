This Month in History: ‘The $100M Mile’

What: 151 Tremont St.

When: Sept. 12, 1963

Where: Boston

Boston Mayor John Collins predicted Tremont Street will become known as “The $100 Million Mile” as demolition of nine buildings began on Sept. 12, 1963 to make way for a 26-story apartment tower overlooking Boston Common.

First Realty Co. leased the property at 151 Tremont St. from the city for the $12 million project. In 1964, developers announced that the new building would be known as “Tremont on the Common.”

Developers estimated apartments would rent for $165 to $500 per month, according to a Boston Globe report. Today, a one-bedroom, 605-square-foot condominium unit on the 27th floor is on the market for $729,000. Potential residents can buy a deeded parking space for an additional $95,000.

“Experience the legendary 4th of July Fireworks, magnificent sunsets and all that Boston has to offer from your oversized 27th floor terrace. A birds eye view of the Boston Common, Charles River, Beacon Hill, Back Bay and beyond is truly awe inspiring! This rarely available studio/convertible one bedroom presents an open concept living space waiting for the vision to take this unit to the next level.”

— Current listing for a 27th-floor unit at Tremont on the Common

