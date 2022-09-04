This Month in History: ‘The $100M Mile’

By Steve Adams | Banker & Tradesman Staff | Sep 4, 2022 | Reprints | Print

Tremont on the Common today. The luxury multifamily building remains a legacy of the “urban renewal” era when city officials sought to spur development in downtown Boston after decades of inactivity. Photo by Steve Adams | Banker & Tradesman Staff

What: 151 Tremont St.
When: Sept. 12, 1963
Where: Boston 

Boston Mayor John Collins predicted Tremont Street will become known as “The $100 Million Mile” as demolition of nine buildings began on Sept. 12, 1963 to make way for a 26-story apartment tower overlooking Boston Common. 

First Realty Co. leased the property at 151 Tremont St. from the city for the $12 million project. In 1964, developers announced that the new building would be known as “Tremont on the Common.” 

Developers estimated apartments would rent for $165 to $500 per month, according to a Boston Globe report. Today, a one-bedroom, 605-square-foot condominium unit on the 27th floor is on the market for $729,000. Potential residents can buy a deeded parking space for an additional $95,000. 

“Experience the legendary 4th of July Fireworks, magnificent sunsets and all that Boston has to offer from your oversized 27th floor terrace. A birds eye view of the Boston Common, Charles River, Beacon Hill, Back Bay and beyond is truly awe inspiring! This rarely available studio/convertible one bedroom presents an open concept living space waiting for the vision to take this unit to the next level.”
— Current listing for a 27th-floor unit at Tremont on the Common 

To celebrate its 150th anniversary, Banker & Tradesman is highlighting significant moments in the history of Massachusetts’ real estate and banking industries. To suggest a topic, email editorial@thewarrengroup.com.

by Steve Adams time to read: 1 min
