Hot Property: 55 Hudson St.

What: Chinatown affordable housing and library

Where: 55 Hudson St., Boston

Owner: Asian Community Development Corp.

Built: 2025-2027

Asian Community Development Corp.’s 55 Hudson St. project will create 110 affordable homes and bring a permanent branch of the Boston Public Library to Chinatown for the first time in nearly 70 years.

Designed by Stantec, the 12-story brick-and-glass-facade building will include 66 affordable apartments and 44 income-restricted home ownership condominiums above the 17,000 square-foot library branch.

The branch dedicates over 7,000 square feet to collections and reading areas, with separate teen and children’s spaces. The 4,000 square feet of community and multi-generational gathering spaces will include a community room with capacity for 100 people.

The Boston Planning & Development awarded ACDC the development rights for Parcel R-1, a former parking lot, in 2022. A groundbreaking ceremony was held this month for the project.

They Said It:

“For decades, community activists and residents have fought against urban renewal and gentrification in Chinatown. By creating affordable housing opportunities and a permanent home for the Chinatown Library, this development will complete the reknitting of the fabric of historic Hudson Street.”

— Angie Liou, executive director, ACDC