Hot Property: 55 Hudson St.

By Steve Adams | Banker & Tradesman Staff | Sep 28, 2025 | Reprints | Unlock Link | Print

Photo courtesy of ACDC

What: Chinatown affordable housing and library
Where: 55 Hudson St., Boston
Owner: Asian Community Development Corp.
Built: 2025-2027

Asian Community Development Corp.’s 55 Hudson St. project will create 110 affordable homes and bring a permanent branch of the Boston Public Library to Chinatown for the first time in nearly 70 years.

Designed by Stantec, the 12-story brick-and-glass-facade building will include 66 affordable apartments and 44 income-restricted home ownership condominiums above the 17,000 square-foot library branch.

The branch dedicates over 7,000 square feet to collections and reading areas, with separate teen and children’s spaces. The 4,000 square feet of community and multi-generational gathering spaces will include a community room with capacity for 100 people.

The Boston Planning & Development awarded ACDC the development rights for Parcel R-1, a former parking lot, in 2022. A groundbreaking ceremony was held this month for the project.

They Said It:

“For decades, community activists and residents have fought against urban renewal and gentrification in Chinatown. By creating affordable housing opportunities and a permanent home for the Chinatown Library, this development will complete the reknitting of the fabric of historic Hudson Street.”
Angie Liou, executive director, ACDC

Image courtesy of Stantec

Image courtesy of Stantec

BT Nextdoor

