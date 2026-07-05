Hot Property: 75 Dudley St.

What: 75 Dudley St.

Where: Boston

Owner: Madison Park Development Corp.

Built: 2025-2027

Madison Park Development Corp.’s 75 Dudley St. project will create 15 affordable home ownership units on a former city-owned parcel in Nubian Square.

A topping off ceremony was held in June for the project, which occupies a long-vacant 6,170-square-foot lot. The city released a request for proposals from developers in 2018 to create housing on the property and tentatively designated MPDC in 2019.

Funding was provided by the Mayor’s Office of Housing, the Community Preservation Fund, Eastern Bank, Mass Save and Mass Development’s Brownfields Redevelopment Fund.

The site was one of four identified in the PLAN: Nubian process for redevelopment, along with 40–50 Warren St., 2147 Washington St., and 135 Dudley St.

They Said It:

“This new development will create safe, stable, and affordable homeownership opportunities in Nubian Square. Alongside the leadership of partners like Madison Park Development Corporation, we are continuing to transform long-vacant parcels into homes and active neighborhood spaces that follow through on the community vision of PLAN: Nubian Square and that reflect the priorities of Roxbury residents.”

— Sheila A. Dillon, chief of housing, city of Boston