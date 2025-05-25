Hot Property: Amara Beverley

What: Amara

Where: 6 Rantoul St., Beverly

Owner: The Procopio Companies and Beverly Crossing

Built: 2023-2025

Resident move-ins began this month at The Procopio Companies’ latest multifamily project, Amara in downtown Beverly.

Designed by architect SV Design, the 6-story, 60-unit development includes a mix of studios, one- and two-bedroom units, many with views of Beverly Harbor. Resident amenities include a roof deck, fitness center, work-from-home space and a mix of garage and surface parking.

The complex currently lists one-bedroom units starting at $3,000.

They Said It:

“After the success of our Sedna development along the Beverly waterfront, we are proud to once again partner with the City of Beverly to bring thoughtfully designed housing options to the community. The early resident interest and move-ins at Amara reflect the growing demand for high-quality, well-located living on the North Shore.”

— Bryan Vitale, senior vice president of investments, The Procopio Companies