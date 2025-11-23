Hot Property: Belmont Skating Rink

What: Belmont Skating Rink and Athletic Facility

Where: 345 Concord Ave., Belmont

Owner: town of Belmont

Built: 2023-2025

Skanska has completed construction of a new athletic complex and ice rink named after a fixture of the Belmont athletic community.

The rink is named after James “Skip” Viglirolo, a former Belmont High School and college hockey player and longtime Parks and Recreation Department employee, who died in June.

Designed by The Galante Architecture Studio of Cambridge, the 40,300 square-foot facility includes a regulation ice rink, locker and dressing rooms, bleacher seating, a concession stand and an ice plant partially powered by rooftop solar panels.

Belmont voters approved a Proposition 2 ½ debt exclusion in 2023 to pay for the project.

They Said It:

“Skanska is proud to have delivered a modern, sustainable facility that will serve future generations of Belmont athletes and residents, serving as a testament to our team’s experience building state-of-the-art athletic facilities for the New England region.”

— Bryan Northrop, executive vice president and general manager, Skanska USA Building’s New England Region